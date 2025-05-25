Last week, famed Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay passed away in Los Angeles at the age of 65, sending a wave of sadness throughout the NFL world. Various tributes have been pouring in the days since, including from the Colts, who flew the flag at their facilities at half-staff this past week.

On Sunday afternoon, the Indianapolis 500 got underway, and before the race started, the fans in attendance held a moment of silence for the late legendary owner.

“Powerful moment of silence for Colts Owner Jim Irsay, who died this week at 65. Rare to hear 350,000 as quiet as they just were for Jim. Impossible to truly measure the impact he had on Indianapolis,” reported Eric Graves of Fox 59 News on X, formerly Twitter.

The Indiana Pacers are also gearing up to host Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday evening vs the New York Knicks, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see them also hold a moment of silence for the late Colts owner.

Over the years, Irsay became known for his outsized personality and passion for putting together a winning football team in Indianapolis. That dream ultimately came to fruition when the Colts won the Super Bowl in 2006, with Peyton Manning at quarterback.

Irsay was the son of Robert Irsay, a professional football team owner who owned the Colts franchise beginning in 1972.

The Irsay family became known for their philanthropic efforts in and around the Indianapolis area over the years, including donations to universities, youth recreation centers, and other charitable contributions.