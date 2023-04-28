A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Indianapolis Colts got their man in the 2023 NFL Draft, using their No. 4 pick to take Florida Gators product Anthony Richardson off the board. Richardson is expected to become the starting quarterback of the Colts, but apart from arm talent, Indianapolis fans are also salivating over what he could do on the ground. Making his arrival in Indianapolis even more exciting for Colts fans is his potential to form a lethal rushing-attack duo with running back Jonathan Taylor.

The Colts’ offense was an embarrassment in 2022. The team finished the regular season just 30th overall in the league with only 17.0 points allowed per game and 27th with just 311.6 total yards per contest. Matt Ryan was never going to be the answer for the quarterback woes of Indianapolis, and that turned out to be the case, as the former league MVP performed worse than what optimistic people even expected.

Anthony Richardson brings life to the Colts, who also still have Taylor. The running back had a down year in 2o22, rushing for just 861 yards and four touchdowns on 192 carries after two consecutive 1000-yard seasons. It will take some time but once Richardson lives up to the hype, Indianapolis can be a nightmare for opposing defensive coordinators.

The Colts signed Gardner Minshew last March for a one-year deal, but Indianapolis’ offense is going to be run from under center by Anthony Richardson sooner than later. In three seasons with the Gators, Anthony Richardson passed for 3,105 yards and 24 touchdowns against 15 interceptions, while also rushing for 1,116 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also averaged 6.9 yards per carry.