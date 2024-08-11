The Denver Broncos will play just about every player on their 90-man roster in the first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts. Many are excited about the debut of rookie quarterback Bo Nix. But one of the best moments will be seeing Tim Patrick on the field again for Denver after so many injuries.

Patrick has missed the last two seasons, getting injured just days into Broncos training camp each time. It was a torn ACL in 2022 and a torn Achilles in 2023. Now, at 30 and finally healthy, it could be tough for Patrick to get back in a groove, considering this is his first game since 2021.

But Patrick was feeling himself after snagging his first catch in nearly three years off of a Jarrett Stidham pass. Unfortunately, officials called a taunting penalty on the Denver wideout, negating the positive yardage.

Patrick's journey with the Broncos has been marked by resilience. After joining the practice squad in 2017, he emerged as a big-bodied, reliable receiver. He would develop into one of the Broncos' top receivers, leading the team in touchdowns in 2020 and 2021. But after that came the back-to-back season-ending injuries.

Now that he's healthy, Denver hopes to see more consistency from Patrick this upcoming season. Although the taunting penalty was a suspect call, the Broncos must be happy to see Patrick on the field again.

Tim Patrick's tough journey with the Broncos

Patrick is confident about his return to the field in 2024. He feels he will pick up right where he left off in 2021.

“I felt like myself. I felt twitchy,” Patrick said following practice. “Honestly, I think I'm right there where I was three years ago, right now.”

Patrick isn't letting the fact that he was sidelined for two consecutive seasons affect him. Instead, he boasts newfound confidence and believes 2024 could be a career year.

“This is a new me,” said Patrick. “Just watch.”

Patrick's two-year absence certainly hindered the Broncos' offense. But now that he's finally on track to return in 2024, he's confident his play style will help boost the offense.

“I pride myself on being able to do a little bit of everything, and I feel like when you have that wild card on the field, a defense can't hone in on ‘This guy's going to do that, this guy's going to do that,'” said Patrick. “… The biggest thing I'm going to bring is keeping the offense on the field for longer and more plays, so that means more opportunities for touchdowns.”

Patrick's mental resolve, despite the injuries, is encouraging for the Broncos. If he stays healthy, they could be lethal on offense.