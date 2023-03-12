Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Indianapolis Colts have a lot of work to do after a four-win season. The NFL Draft offers them the chance to address many of their needs, including quarterback, but they aren’t pulling out all the stops to address that need.

After seeing the Carolina Panthers trade up for the first overall pick to land their quarterback of the future, the Colts are looking to avoid a similar move, according to Zak Keefer of The Atheltic. They don’t see a reason to move up for a quarterback class without an elite prospect.

“My sense, after some conversations the last few days: Colts feel pretty strongly there isn’t a [Joe] Burrow/[Trevor] Lawrence in this draft, so they won’t act out of desperation (and trade the farm to move up),” writes Keefer.

There are many, many football observers who agree with the Colts’ assessment of this year’s crop of quarterback prospects. Although the talents of Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis are intriguing, none of them are slam-dunk prospects. With the fourth overall pick, the Colts should have their selection of at least two of them.

The Panthers and Houston Texans are expected to draft a quarterback and the Arizona Cardinals already have Kyler Murray. Barring a trade, the Colts will have the choice between two of the top four QB prospects. The Colts could also roll out young quarterback Sam Ehlinger next year and see if 2024 offers an elite prospect. Whatever the route is, Indianapolis is ready to make big moves as they rebuild.