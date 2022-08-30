Colts make Shaquille Leonard decision as 53-man roster deadline hits

Indianapolis Colts star linebacker Shaquille Leonard has missed training camp and the entire preseason as he recovers from offseason back surgery. There was a belief that Leonard could begin the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, putting his Week 1 status in jeopardy. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case after their latest move on Tuesday. George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin reports that Leonard is off the PUP list, right at the 53-man roster deadline.

Shaquille Leonard off PUP. He can now return to practice.

Armani Watts and Rigoberto Sanchez officially placed on IR. #Colts https://t.co/QiNGzCLzzU — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 30, 2022

Per Bremer, this means that Shaquille Leonard is officially able to practice, right at the NFL’s deadline signaling teams to trim to a 53-man roster. Not only is Leonard eligible to practice, but it also means he is in line to take the field for the Colts in Week 1 against the Houston Texans.

That would be a huge boost to the Colts defense, as Leonard has been named an All-Pro three times in four seasons. But injuries have played a factor this offseason, as the South Carolina State product dealt with an ankle ailment and back injury during OTAs before undergoing back surgery in June.

The Colts star had two discs in his back that were pushing down on nerves and causing pain his leg, as well as an issue with his ankle. However, Leonard appears to be fully healthy again and is trending towards a return in Week 1- or shortly thereafter.

For a team that has aspirations of winning the AFC South- and going beyond- that is some of the best news they could have received on Shaquille Leonard.