The latest Anthony Richardson injury update is not good for the Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback, who suffered a concussion and left the team’s Week 2 win against the Houston Texans. Richardson’s current status puts his chances of playing in the Colts’ Week 3 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens in jeopardy.

“Colts’ HC Shane Steichen said Anthony Richardson still is in concussion protocol and will not practice today,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With the NFL’s concussion protocol, there is no set timeline for when a player can return to the field. Team doctors and the Independent Neurologic Consultant must clear the player after they’ve completed a handful of steps to get back in the game.

The process has five steps for the player to become eligible to play, which include symptom-limited activity, aerobic exercise, football-specific exercise, club-based non-contact training drills, and full football activity/clearance.

Obviously, knowing where Anthony Richardson is in the concussion protocol would give a little better idea of how close he is to playing on Sunday, but NFL injury updates don’t include that specific information. The fact that he wasn’t in practice on Wed suggests he is still in one of the first three phases of the protocol.

If Richardson can’t go in the Colts Week 3 against the Ravens, backup Gardner Minshew will get the start. Minshew was 19-of-23 for 171 yards with a touchdown on Sunday against the Texans.

Richardson, the former Florida Gator, was the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he’s been the best rookie QB through two games of the season. He is 1-1 as a starter with 279 yards on 30-of-47 passing with a passing TD and an interception. He’s also run for 75 yards with three rushing touchdowns.