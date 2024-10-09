The Indianapolis Colts are coming off of a devastating loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5. However, the Colts were without two of their offensive stars in Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor.

As Week 6 approaches, Richardson is practicing on Wednesday. Taylor, however, is not, via James Boyd of The Athletic. Richardson is battling through an oblique injury while Taylor has an ankle injury.

In Richardson's absence, the Colts have turned to veteran Joe Flacco. He has impressed, throwing for 527 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. However, head coach Shane Steichen has already confirmed Richardson will be the starter once healthy.

He was able to get in some limited practices prior to Week 5 and was still ruled out. How much the quarterback is able to do on the practice field will help determine his Week 6 status. When he does return, Richardson will need to show immediate improvement. He has thrown a league-high six interceptions in 2024. While he has all the athleticism in the world, the Colts will be looking for a more consistent and less turnover prone Richardson.

But at least for Indianapolis, Richardson's return seems much more imminent than Taylor's. The running back suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has been unable to practice since, lengthening his timeline. Taylor is still without one, although the team decided against putting him on injured reserve. Still, until Taylor is back on the practice field, all Steichen and company can do is remain optimistic.

Through the first five weeks of the season, the Colts rank 13th overall in total offense, averaging 350.4 yards per game. Indianapolis knows having Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor on the field only gives them a scarier offense. While it doesn't look like Week 6 will see the return of both players, the Colts are hoping at least Richardson can suit up.