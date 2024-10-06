No quarterback Anthony Richardson, no worries. No running back Jonathan Taylor, no problem. But when you have Joe Flacco at quarterback, why fret? The performance of the Indianapolis Colts’ veteran caught the eye of NBA superstar Kevin Durant, according to a post on X.

“Put Flacco anywhere and he’s gonna hoop.”

Also, Flacco had this impressive scramble and a 21-yard gain via a post on X by Andrew Steele.

Flacco heroics weren’t enough as the Colts fell short in a 37-34 decision against the Jaguars. Still, he completed 33 of 44 passes for 359 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. He directed 42- and 45-second scoring drives to rally the Colts from a 14-point deficit, and into a late-game tie.

Colts QB Joe Flacco turns back the clock, again

It has happened a time or two in a 17-year career. Flacco came off the underdog heap and made things happen. Even though Flacco didn’t lead his team to victory this time, he’s been around the block and understands it, according to the Colts’ YouTube page.

“It’s one of those games that end up being, you know, kind of you want the ball last,” Flacco said. “But (Colts head coach) Shane (Steichen) said this is the NFL. You’re going to play games like this. You’ve got to be able to dig deep and find ways to win. You just need to have a chance at the end.”

The battle lasted throughout for the Colts, Flacco said.

“They did a good job of making us go the long, hard way,” he said. “I think we had a 16-play drive for one of those touchdowns. That’s not the easiest way to do it.”

For the Jaguars, the victory couldn’t have felt much better. They entered the game 0-4 and in desperation mode just one-fourth of the way through the season. Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen said he hoped this would be the right matchup for his team, according to espn.com.

“I kind of know we don’t lose to them, so I’m like, ‘Good timing, good timing,'” Hines-Allen said.

As for the Colts, Steichen couldn’t quite find the words to make it wrap up in a neat bow. The Colts haven't won in Jacksonville since 2014.

“I don’t have a great answer for you,” Steichen said. “I’ve been here two years. I know some of the guys in the locker room have been around it, but we got to get that fixed for sure going forward.”