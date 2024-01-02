The Indianapolis wide receiver was suspended for 'conduct detrimental to the team' in mid-December.

The Indianapolis Colts suspended wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and cornerback Tony Brown in mid-December for the rest of the season due to ‘conduct detrimental to the team.'

There hasn't been any word yet about what Brown and McKenzie did that was deemed detrimental to the team, but that apparently hasn't stopped rumors from flying.

McKenzie took to social media on Monday to refute a rumor that he was suspended for killing a bald eagle:

“It’s 2024 so let start fresh first things first i did not kill a bald eagle that story is false.”

Okay. That actually leaves us with more questions than answers. Hopefully the truth comes out soon.

McKenzie had played in every game this season and Brown had played in every game but one up to the point that they were suspended. Both are backups and core special teams players.

Despite the loss of McKenzie and Brown, the Colts are overachieving.

Heading into the season, Indy's playoff hopes were already considered slim before they even played a game. With a new head coach (Shane Steichen) and a rookie quarterback (Anthony Richardson) leading the way, there wasn't much reason to believe that the Colts would make a substantial impact in 2023.

Then Richardson's rookie year was cut short by a season-ending ending injury just a month into the season, Gardner Minshew came in, and the Colts continued to win games that nobody expected they would.

Now, improbably, the Colts can clinch a Playoff berth with a week 18 win over the Houston Texans, who are in the same position as their AFC South rival.