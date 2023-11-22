Colts owner Jim Irsay battled alcohol addiction for awhile, and Peyton Manning was a big thing that helped.

Jim Irsay is currently the owner of the Indianapolis Colts, but back in 2014, he was arrested and received a DUI, and he had a lot of drug troubles. When he was arrested, he admitted to having multiple drugs in his system such as hydrocodone, oxycodone and Xanax. Another issue that Irsay was having earlier in his life involved alcohol. A big reason for his troubles with drugs and alcohol was because of the Colts not being able to find success on the field. That all changed when Indianapolis drafted a certain star quarterback out of Tennessee: Peyton Manning.

Peyton Manning joined the Colts in 1998, and not only did he save the Indianapolis franchise, he also saved Jim Irsay. When Manning was drafted by the Colts, Irsay was going through some of the hardest times of his life in terms of drug and alcohol abuse. However, Manning came to save the day, and Irsay says that he hasn't had a drink since 2002, according to an article from Indy Star.

It's not a surprise that the play of Manning brought back the Colts organization and helped Irsay. He was always one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and he will go down as one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game football. Manning spent 13 seasons with the Colts before spending the final four years of his career with the Denver Broncos.

In 13 years of playing, Manning finished with 71,940 passing yards, 539 touchdowns and 251 interceptions. Manning also won two Super Bowls during his career, one with the Colts in 2007, and one with the Broncos in his final season in 2016. Manning had a special career, and Irsay will be the first to tell you that.