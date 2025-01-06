The Indianapolis Colts beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 26-23 in overtime to finish the season 8-9. While that was a nice win to end the season, it was a disappointing one in Indy. They had a chance to make the playoffs but lost to the New York Giants in Week 17, which eliminated them. Owner Jim Irsay announced Sunday that head coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard would return despite the disappointing finish.

“I've been evaluating our entire operation, and I believe in Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen and our collective ability to make the improvements needed to take us to the next level in 2025,” Irsay posted in a statement on social media.

He also mentioned the high standard the franchise sets and the fan base expects and that the 2024 team did not reach that bar. But the Colts are still building and have a young, raw quarterback they believe in. Anthony Richardson is the reason Steichen and Ballard are getting a chance in 2025.

The AFC South was not strong again this year and the Colts could have won it. The Texans' B-team beat the Titans' B-team to move to 10-7 at the top of the division. There was a path for Indy to challenge for the title but their quarterback held them back. It is a big problem that must change next year.

The Colts need a big year from Anthony Richardson in 2025

The Colts drafted Anthony Richardson fourth overall in 2023, just two picks after the Texans drafted CJ Stroud. While Houston has their issues, they've been to the playoffs twice while the Colts have missed both seasons. Richardson was healthier this year but had accuracy issues that need to be fixed.

One of the big ways the Colts can help Anthony Richardson is getting him a star wide receiver. They have some solid pieces on the outside, like Alec Pierce and Josh Downs, but no Nico Collins-level talent. Tee Higgins is a free agent and there are always pass catchers in the draft that can be big additions to Indy.

Chris Ballard will have to earn his job for 2026 with a big offseason in 2025. While the Colts were close to making the playoffs, they showed flaws on both sides of the ball. Their defense was what cost them against the Giants and their offensive line could use help as well. Overall, there is a core to build around, and Steichen and Ballard will get at least one more chance with them.