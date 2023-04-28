Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Indianapolis Colts landed their quarterback of the future with the fourth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, as they selected Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. Richardson, capable of doing superhuman things on the field, is not expected to be “Superman” right out of the gate, though.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard spoke about drafting Richardson, saying that the team took him “for what he can be in the future”, per Mike Chappell of Fox59.

While Ballard and the rest of the Colts’ brass are excited about Richardson, they- like many pundits- know that the Florida star is far from a finished product.

That’s why Ballard isn’t ruling out a “redshirt-type” year for Richardson, who will be joined in the Colts’ quarterback room by the likes of Gardner Minshew, Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger.

That trio has started 85 NFL games combined, so the Colts clearly feel comfortable about not immediately handing the keys to the castle over to Richardson.

Despite that, Colts head coach Shane Steichen, a key player in the development of Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts, made it clear that Richardson’s development will come from “practice reps and game reps.”

It’s certainly possible that Richardson, who set a QB record with a 40 1/2 inch vertical leap at the Scouting Combine and wowed with his blazing speed, could be ahead of schedule and push for the starting Colts job from the jump.

Either way, Indianapolis, which has had a revolving door at QB over the last few seasons, has finally found hope for the future at the position.