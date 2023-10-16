Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay's generosity knows no bounds. Irsay gave out thousands of dollars in tips to workers at a Jacksonville, FL hotel this weekend. His incredible gesture left the workers speechless, per the Indianapolis Star's Dana Hunsinger Benbow.

“How many times do we walk into hotels and just walk past people that are working? Bellhops, people that are behind the desk, as if they're artificial intelligence robots, for god's sake. When you're blessed, when you're given blessings, when God blesses you with a lot, God asks a lot in return,” Jim Irsay said.

“It's always difficult times trying to raise a family, trying to have enough money to pay your bills, your groceries, to have a roof over your head. All those things are tough, so that's my ministry,” Irsay added.

Irsay stayed in a 17th-floor room of the Northern Florida hotel for the Colts' Week 6 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He ran into a housekeeper named Karen, who's also a mother of two sons. Irsay nonchalantly approached her and gave her a bag that had a few thousand dollars. A teary-eyed Karen was completely dumbfounded.

Jim Irsay went to the hotel lobby where he gave a guitarist a whopping $10,000 tip some time later. Irsay found himself in a tense contract situation with Colts running back Jonathan Taylor in the past several months. He eventually agreed to Taylor's three-year, $42 million contract extension earlier this month.

The Colts lost to the Jaguars 37-20 and extended their road losing streak in Jacksonville to nine games. Despite the loss, Jim Irsay's kind gesture was a victory for humanity.