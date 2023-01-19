The Indianapolis Colts narrowly missed the playoffs in 2021, but 2022 was a complete disaster that led to the team firing head coach Frank Reich, hiring TV analyst Jeff Saturday, and finishing 4-12-1 while also allowing the biggest comeback in NFL history. Needless to say, whoever the team hires next, they have a lot of work to do in the upcoming Colts free agency period. The team needs players all around the field, so the Colts’ offseason targets list could get big. Here we will look at three potential new Colts who would fill major needs for the team. That JuJu Smith-Schuster at wide receiver, Marcus Davenport at edge-rusher, and Cam Sutton at cornerback.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs

The bad news for the Colts’ free-agency hopes is that the wide receiver market is pretty weak. If the team wants to go all in for a No. 1 wideout, they’ll need to do it in the 2023 NFL Draft or with a trade. However, there are a few WRs who could come in and compliment Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is that pass-catcher. After a down 2021 in Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster bet on himself (and Patrick Mahomes), signing a one-year deal with the Chiefs. The bet kind of paid off.

Smith-Schuster had 78 catches for 933 yards and three touchdowns. Those weren’t Tyreek Hill numbers of even 2018 JuJu Smith-Schuster numbers (111 catches, 1,426 yards, seven TDs), but they are good enough to get him a longer-term deal as a team’s No. 2.

The only problem with this is that with Pierce, Pittman, and Smith-Schuster on the same team (unless Pittman or Pierce make a leap) that’s three No. 2s on one roster, with no true No. 1. That could be an issue for Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, or Will Levis. Rookie quarterbacks need a go-to guy, and they don’t necessarily have one. The optimistic angle, though, is that tey will have three near-top-level wideouts, and that will be good for the young signal-callers.

EDGE Marcus Davenport, New Orleans Saints

The Colts had a decent season rushing the passer, all things considered. The team finished 10th in the league in sacks with 44 on the season. Yannick Ngakoue (9.5), DeForest Buckner (8.0), and Kwity Paye (6.0) led the team in QB takedowns.

Ngakoue is now a free agent, and Buckner and Paye are bigger more interior rushers. One of the Colts’ offseason targets needs to be a true edge-rusher who can turn the corner and collapse the pocket on QBs. A double-digit sack master would not produce his own numbers. His pressure would also drive more sacks to Buckner and Paye.

The Colts’ free agency target here should be Saints pass-rusher Marcus Davenport. The former No. 14 overall pick (2018) has struggled with injuries throughout his career, but when he does play, he has 21.5 sacks in 32 games. Davenport is still just 26 years old, and a chance of scenery (and training staff) might help keep him healthy and on the field.

Either way, the fact is there aren’t many pass-rushers on the market in 2023, so if Indianapolis wants to sign a player to get after the QB this offseason, Marcus Davenport is likely the best option. At 6-foot-6, 265 pounds, GM Chris Ballard won’t have to sacrifice the size he likes having in front, while also getting a pass-rusher capable of speed-rushing like Ngakoue can and Paye isn’t equipped to do.

CB Cam Sutton, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Colts have Kenny Moore in place, and Stephon Gilmore has one more year left on his contract, but the team can save nearly $11 million by cutting the 33-year-old veteran. That puts the team in the CB market, and the Steelers’ Cam Sutton would be an excellent fit.

Gilmore was the only Colts CB to have any interceptions (2) this season, and Sutton had three this campaign. He also has the versatility to play outside or in the slot, which the next defensive coordinator could put to good use alongside Moore.

Sutton turns 28 at the end of February, so he still has several good years left in him, and in 2022 he was fantastic on the field, despite the overall struggles of the Steelers secondary. The Colts’ offseason target played 931 defensive snaps last season and only allowed 411 receiving yards by the players he covered.

If Indianapolis can bring in that type of versatile, shutdown guy to complement Moore and maybe even Gilmore if they can restructure his deal, it would be a major win in Colts free agency. And add Sutton to Marcus Davenport and JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Colts have an on-the-fly rebuild that could get them back in playoff contention in the soft AFC South.