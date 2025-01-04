The Indianapolis Colts are shockingly out of playoff contention after dropping a very avoidable game against the New York Giants last Sunday. The Colts needed to win out to have a chance to make the playoffs, and now their hopes of making the final bracket have been dashed.

Part of the reason that the Colts have experienced so many ups and downs this season has been the play of quarterback Anthony Richardson. Richardson has shown flashes of why he was a top-five pick, but he has also had problems with accuracy, decision making and injuries. At times this season, both due to injury and due to a surprising benching of the young quarterback, veteran Joe Flacco has filled in under center for the Colts.

Flacco had a good day last week against the Giants even in the loss while Richardson was sidelined with back and foot injuries. He is slated to make the start again in the Colts' regular season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Some fans have been wondering if that would be the last game in the 39-year-old's career. However, he still wants to keep playing next season, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

“Per a source with knowledge of Flacco’s thinking, he fully intends to play in 2025,” Florio reported.

Flacco will turn 40 shortly after the regular season ends, but he could still be a factor in the league next season. The longtime Baltimore Ravens starter is a free agent this spring, so he may not be with the Colts again, but teams around the league will want to bring him in.

While he may not have the same ceiling that he had back in his Ravens days, Flacco can still being a sense of steadiness and functionality to any team that he plays for, and that is all most teams can ask for out of a backup quarterback. This season, in five starts, Flacco is completing 66.8% of his passes with 1,497 yards and 11 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

On top of that, Flacco is a great veteran to have in the locker room, making him an even more attractive option as a backup quarterback. If he does indeed continue playing, he will be highly sought after on the free agent market.