Joe Flacco won Comeback Player of the Year last year playing with the Cleveland Browns. It looked like the days of Flacco being the guy were over, but he showed that he still has more in the tank. Now, Flacco is with the Indianapolis Colts as he just signed a one-year deal worth $8.7 million. However, Flacco was a bit concerned that no teams would sign him after a lot of backup quarterbacks were signed before him.
Some players that were picked up before Joe Flacco were Mitch Trubisky, Jameis Winston, Gardner Minshew and more. Flacco has a lot of respect for those guys, but he was pretty surprised when they were getting signed and he wasn't.
“Nothing against the other guys but mostly when I’m sitting around watching everybody get signed, I’m looking at my wife and going, what the hell is going on,” Flacco said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. “Like I can’t sign anywhere. Am I not going to sign anywhere, what the hell is going on here. So, yeah, just mostly that’s what was going through my mind. I was ready to see what was going to happen, and probably had a few ideas of what may happen but you’re always wrong when you try to think of where you might end up, you really have no idea.”
It took a little bit longer than he expected, but it all worked out as Flacco ended up signing with the Colts. Indianapolis dealt with some injury trouble at the quarterback position this past season, and they should have good depth at the position next year.
Last season with the Browns, Flacco played in five games and finished the year 123-204 through the air for 1,616 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.