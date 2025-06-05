Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson needs to have a good offseason after a disappointing 2024 season, and it's not off to a good start as he is reportedly dealing with a shoulder injury. Richardson earned the starting job ahead of the start of last season, but he ended up getting benched after consistent struggles. Richardson will have to fight hard to earn the starting job again, but he is unable to compete right now.

Article Continues Below

“Per Shane Steichen – QB Anthony Richardson is dealing with a shoulder injury and will not participate in mini-camp next week,” the Colts shared on Thursday.

This story will updated with more information.