The Indianapolis Colts are once again staring down quarterback uncertainty as Anthony Richardson's injury reemerges. During recent OTAs, the second-year quarterback experienced renewed pain in the same shoulder that ended his rookie campaign — a potentially troubling development for the Colts as the 2025 season nears.

Richardson is set to meet with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the orthopedic surgeon who performed his original procedure last year after a grade-three AC joint sprain. The result of that exam will play a critical role in determining his availability moving forward, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, who shared the update on The Rich Eisen Show.

“He’s gonna go visit with Dr. Neal ElAttrache. I believe that’s gonna happen this week to go and get it checked out. ElAttrache was the one who did the surgery initially.”

This new development puts pressure on the Colts quarterback room. Although Richardson was reportedly progressing well this offseason, the shoulder setback forces Indianapolis to reconsider its immediate plans under center.

Enter Daniel Jones, who was brought in during the offseason and is now taking first-team reps at minicamp. Jones may end up starting if Richardson’s status for Week 1 is in doubt. Early reports indicate that Jones is adjusting quickly to the system and could be a viable option to open the season.

Behind him, the Colts’ depth includes rookies Riley Leonard and Jason Bean. While there are currently no firm plans to add another quarterback, the team may revisit that approach depending on the outcome of Richardson’s medical consultation.

The Richardson injury update is a developing one with serious implications for the Colts’ 2025 season outlook. If complications arise, this could shift not only the depth chart but the entire offensive strategy in the upcoming season.

Stay tuned for updates on Colts quarterback news as more information will become available following Richardson’s critical meeting with Dr. ElAttrache.