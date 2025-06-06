The Indianapolis Colts could have a quarterback competition between newly signed Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson when training camp kicks off. But both passers had reason to be concerned Thursday when wideout Michael Pittman Jr. was hurt during OTAs.

Pittman banged knees with a teammate while running a route and did not return to practice. However, the sixth-year receiver avoided serious injury, per The Athletic’s James Boyd on X.

Colts WR Michael Pittman avoids offseason injury

The Colts signed Pittman to a three-year, $71.5 million extension prior to the 2024 season. The deal includes $46 million in guaranteed money. While Indianapolis considered franchise tagging the 27-year-old WR, the team decided to invest in Pittman long term.

Unfortunately, he responded to the big payday with his least productive season since his rookie year with the Colts. Pittman had 69 receptions for 808 yards and three touchdowns. The previous season, in his contract year, he caught 109 passes for 1,152 yards and four scores.

Pittman did sustain a back injury in 2024 that was expected to sideline him for multiple games. However, he did a complete 180 on injured reserve fears and was active the following week. He ultimately played in 16 games last season.

The Colts are hoping for a big season out of Richardson in 2025 as the former first-rounder attempts to win the starting job for good. However, Richardson is already dealing with a shoulder injury. He started 11 games for the Colts in 2024 but struggles led to a mid-season benching.

The Colts added a new offensive weapon in the 2025 NFL draft to help aid in Richardson’s development. Indianapolis landed former Penn State standout tight end Tyler Warren with the 14th overall pick in the draft. Warren was considered the top TE prospect in the class but he fell to the Colts after the Jets passed on him at seventh overall and the Bears opted for former Michigan tight end Colston Loveland with the 10th pick.