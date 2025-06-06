The Indianapolis Colts could have a quarterback competition between newly signed Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson when training camp kicks off. But both passers had reason to be concerned Thursday when wideout Michael Pittman Jr. was hurt during OTAs.

Pittman banged knees with a teammate while running a route and did not return to practice. However, the sixth-year receiver avoided serious injury, per The Athletic’s James Boyd on X.

Colts WR Michael Pittman avoids offseason injury

Sep 29, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) catches a pass in front of Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The Colts signed Pittman to a three-year, $71.5 million extension prior to the 2024 season. The deal includes $46 million in guaranteed money. While Indianapolis considered franchise tagging the 27-year-old WR, the team decided to invest in Pittman long term.

Article Continues Below
More Indianapolis Colts News
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) stands on the field after the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
Anthony Richardson already dealing with nagging shoulder injuryScotty White ·
NFL rumors: Lions beat Bills, Commanders in ESPN's Trey Hendrickson trade bidding war
Lions beat Bills, Commanders in ESPN’s Trey Hendrickson trade bidding warChris Spiering ·
Three mystery players in the middle, Anthony Richardson and DeForest Buckner around them, Indianapolis skyline in the background
3 Indianapolis Colts hidden gems on 2025 roster you need to knowEnzo Flojo ·
Mystery player in the middle, Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor around him, Colts logo in the background
1 Indianapolis Colts rookie who stood out most in 2025 minicampEnzo Flojo ·
Daniel Jones in the middle, Anthony Richardson and Coach Shane Steichen around him, Stormy skies in the background
Indianapolis Colts’ riskiest move in 2025 NFL offseasonEnzo Flojo ·
Former NFL player Reggie Wayne looks on during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Ex-Colts WR Reggie Wayne breaks down in tears talking about Jim IrsayBenedetto Vitale ·

Unfortunately, he responded to the big payday with his least productive season since his rookie year with the Colts. Pittman had 69 receptions for 808 yards and three touchdowns. The previous season, in his contract year, he caught 109 passes for 1,152 yards and four scores.

Pittman did sustain a back injury in 2024 that was expected to sideline him for multiple games. However, he did a complete 180 on injured reserve fears and was active the following week. He ultimately played in 16 games last season.

The Colts are hoping for a big season out of Richardson in 2025 as the former first-rounder attempts to win the starting job for good. However, Richardson is already dealing with a shoulder injury. He started 11 games for the Colts in 2024 but struggles led to a mid-season benching.

The Colts added a new offensive weapon in the 2025 NFL draft to help aid in Richardson’s development. Indianapolis landed former Penn State standout tight end Tyler Warren with the 14th overall pick in the draft. Warren was considered the top TE prospect in the class but he fell to the Colts after the Jets passed on him at seventh overall and the Bears opted for former Michigan tight end Colston Loveland with the 10th pick.