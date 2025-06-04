The Indianapolis Colts head into the 2025 season as one of the AFC’s most intriguing wildcards. Sure, much of the national media is locked in on the major storylines. These include Anthony Richardson’s development to a revamped secondary. However, there are several under-the-radar names who could play pivotal roles in determining how far this team goes. Every successful NFL season features unexpected contributors stepping into the spotlight. For Indianapolis, there are a few hidden gems on the roster poised to make that kind of impact.

A Productive Yet Cautious 2025 Offseason

The Colts entered this offseason facing tough decisions, particularly on the offensive line. They lost starting center Ryan Kelly and right guard Will Fries in free agency. Their departures created immediate concerns about protecting young quarterback Anthony Richardson. He still needs stability up front to fully unlock his dual-threat potential.

However, rather than make splashy moves in free agency to fill those holes, Indianapolis opted for internal development. The front office seems confident that in-house options Matt Goncalves and Tanor Bortolini will step up.

On the defensive side, Indianapolis attacked its biggest weakness head-on — the secondary. The team signed safety Cam Bynum and cornerback Charvarius Ward. They should instantly upgrade a back-end unit that struggled in 2024. Meanwhile, at quarterback, questions remain around Richardson’s consistency and durability. This is why the Colts added Daniel Jones and rookie Riley Leonard to foster healthy competition behind their starter. Finally, the front office delivered a solid draft class that could quietly bolster the roster’s overall depth.

Now, let’s take a closer look at the three hidden gems who could quietly define the Colts' 2025 campaign.

1. Jaylon Carlies

One of the most underrated moves of Indianapolis’ offseason was letting linebacker EJ Speed walk in free agency. That's not because Speed lacked value, but because of the coaching staff's growing confidence in Jaylon Carlies.

Carlies was a 2024 fifth-round pick. He quietly flashed immense potential during his limited opportunities last season. Despite starting only six games and logging just 242 defensive snaps, he impressed with his versatility and athleticism. According to Pro Football Focus, Carlies earned an outstanding 83.1 coverage grade while accumulating 36 total tackles. That type of performance is rare for a late-round rookie adjusting to NFL speed.

Heading into 2025, Carlies should assume a much larger role alongside Zaire Franklin. The latter remains the anchor of the linebacker corps. Yes, Franklin handles the run-stopping and leadership duties. That said, Carlies could emerge as a dynamic coverage linebacker. He is capable of neutralizing tight ends and running backs in space. That's an area where the Colts struggled at times last year.

What makes Carlies so valuable is his ability to play in sub-packages. This gives the Colts defensive flexibility to match up against modern, pass-heavy offenses. If Carlies builds on his strong rookie year, he could evolve into one of the league’s better coverage linebackers. He could be viewed as of the biggest steals of the 2024 draft class.

2. Spencer Shrader

Few positions in football create more anxiety than kicker. Still, the Colts made a bold and surprising move this offseason that signals their belief in Spencer Shrader. After two successful seasons with Super Bowl champion Matt Gay as their kicker, Indianapolis released Gay in April. That was not really due to performance, but because of Shrader's emergence.

Shrader’s NFL journey has been anything but conventional. The 25-year-old went undrafted out of Notre Dame in 2024. He bounced between multiple teams last season. Shrader also made a brief appearance for the Colts in Week 1. He converted all three of his extra-point attempts before spending time with both the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs. Across limited action, Shrader made all five of his field goal attempts.

Despite the small sample size, Colts general manager Chris Ballard expressed confidence in Shrader’s upside. This is particularly true after observing his work ethic and composure during his NFL stops. Indianapolis did sign former Temple kicker Maddux Trujillo as competition this offseason. However, make no mistake — this job is Shrader’s to lose.

If Shrader can maintain consistency and extend his range, he has a real opportunity to solidify a critical role on special teams. In a division likely to feature tight contests, having a steady leg could prove to be a game-changer for Indianapolis. Shrader may have flown under the radar to this point. That said, his 2025 campaign could be a breakout year.

3. Matt Goncalves

The offensive line has long been a point of pride in Indianapolis. With Kelly and Fries departing, though, the Colts are entering a transitional phase. That’s where second-year lineman Matt Goncalves becomes crucial.

A 2024 third-round selection, Goncalves spent much of his rookie season rotating between both tackle spots. He started eight games while filling in for injuries. Though originally projected as a tackle out of Pittsburgh, draft experts noted his potential to shift inside to guard. That was thanks to his strong hands, anchor, and positional versatility.

That’s exactly where the Colts may use him in 2025. As the roster currently stands, Goncalves appears to be the logical choice to step into the vacant starting right guard spot left behind by Fries. Head coach Shane Steichen and GM Chris Ballard have yet to officially anoint him the starter. Still, the team’s lack of urgency in pursuing external options strongly suggests confidence in Goncalves’ development.

If Goncalves can successfully transition inside, he could play a vital role in protectingRichardson. With solid coaching and a full offseason to adapt, Goncalves is one of the Colts' biggest X-factors entering 2025.

The Bottom Line

While much of the attention surrounding the Indianapolis Colts will focus on familiar stars and headline additions, the franchise’s success may ultimately hinge on its ability to develop hidden gems like Carlies, Shrader, and Goncalves. Each of these players represents a calculated bet by the Colts' front office — one that could pay off handsomely if they seize their opportunities.

In a crowded AFC where small advantages often decide playoff positioning, these unheralded names could become some of the most important contributors in Indianapolis’ push for postseason relevance.