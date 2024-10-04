The Indianapolis Colts are preparing for a crucial AFC South brawl on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville is reeling with four straight losses, which could make them an easy target for an Indy team looking for a big divisional win. However, an unfortunate injury updates confirms that the Colts will have down one of their best offensive weapons.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is out for Week 5 against the Jaguars, according to head coach Shane Steichen per Ian Rapaport. Taylor has been dealing with a high-ankle sprain that he suffered in Week 4 against the Steelers.

The Colts will have to turn to Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson with Taylor out of the lineup.

“It'll be running back by committee this week,” Steichen said via the team website.

Steichen also confirmed that Kenny Moore II (hip) and Kwity Paye (quad) will also be ruled out for Week 5. Both players sustained their injuries in Week 3 against the Bears and have not practiced at all this week.

In other Colts injury news, QB Anthony Richardson was not ruled out on Friday. Richardson has been limited in practice during the week. Steichen said “we'll see” on Friday about Richardson's availability to play on Sunday.

Colts fans should keep their eyes peeled for the official injury report to get the final update on Richardson's status.

Colts running game could suffer with Taylor out, Richardson banged up

The Colts could be in big trouble on offense without Taylor in the lineup.

Jonathan Taylor is the engine of Indy's offense and has been a vital piece of their success this season. He has 72 carries for 349 rushing yards and four touchdowns through four weeks. Taylor has yet to rush for fewer than 12 carries in a game and is averaging 2.5 targets per game through the air. He is one of the main building blocks for the Colts on offense.

The running game should also suffer with Anthony Richardson hobbled with a hip injury. Even if he is active, Richardson likely won't have the same dynamic element to his rushing ability because of the injury. It would not be surprising to see the Colts lay off of the QB rushing element of their offense while Richardson gets healthy.

All of this puts a ton of responsibility on Trey Sermon, who will take over RB1 duties in Week 5. He has only ever played a bit role during his short NFL career. Sermon has nine carries for 24 yards and one touchdown so far this season.

Hopefully Sermon and friends can keep the Colts consistent in the running game. They will need balance on offense if they want to get past the Jaguars on Sunday.