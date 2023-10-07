It once looked as if there was no way the Indianapolis Colts and Jonathan Taylor could reach a peaceful resolution. A messy divorce seemed inevitable, as the team engaged in trade negotiations with multiple teams for the star running back, per his request. A growing debate over fair RB market compensation just added to the combustible situation.

Despite all that, Taylor ultimately agreed to remain in Indy for the next three years after signing a big $42 million contract extension. There are likely several reasons why it was beneficial for the Colts to work out a deal with the 24-year-old, but Taylor's agent simplified it with one statement.

“He's the best back in the league,” Malki Kawa told The Athletic's Dianna Russini Saturday afternoon. There are multiple players who can lay a similar claim, but the 2021 NFL rushing champion is unquestionably on the short list.



For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Taylor enjoyed a torrid start to his career, carrying the Colts' offense through some rough quarterback play. He dealt with an ankle injury throughout last season, which could still be an issue this year, but is still an exceptional ball carrier when healthy. Although Taylor will be on a snap count for Sunday's AFC South clash with the Tennessee Titans, he can still have a substantial impact on the game.

The former All-Pro makes the most of his touches and is known to break off a for a monster run or two. The Titans have been preparing for the return of Jonathan Taylor, but a worry-free and financially-comfortable star running back could catch them by surprise.

After being away from the field for so long, it might take Taylor a while to validate his agent's lofty declaration. But he should be making a compelling case before too long.