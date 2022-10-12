The Indianapolis Colts have been one of the NFL’s biggest disappointments through five weeks. They are 2-2-1 and have looked dreadful on offense. The Colts are dead last averaging just 13.8 points per game this season. One of the major factors contributing to that has been injuries.

All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor missed last week’s 12-9 win over the Denver Broncos with an ankle injury. As the Colts got back to work on Wednesday, Taylor was not out there, designated a DNP (did not practice) on the injury report.

Jonathan Taylor rehabbing off to the side https://t.co/qn6F8FOIOr — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 12, 2022

Taylor was seen rehabbing his ankle off to the side.

On the third snap of their Week 5 win, RB Nyheim Hines suffered a concussion. He was very quickly ruled out of the game. Deon Jackson and newly signed Phillip Lindsay led the backfield the rest of the game. Hines was spotted in a non-contact jersey at practice.

Prior to going down with the ankle injury, Taylor had rushed for 328 yards on 81 carries and one rushing touchdown. But practically half of that production came in the Colts season opener against the Houston Texans. Taylor ran for 161 yards that game and 167 over the next three combined.

The run game has not been nearly as dominant as last season. But it’s the passing game that has truly held the Colts back. Matt Ryan has looked ancient. His inability to accurately get the ball downfield is a major concern. That’s something that Jonathan Taylor could help with is he begins to look like the running back we saw last year. But for now, we don’t even know if he will be on the field.