Colts learned from Tua Tagovailoa debacle with important Nyheim Hines decision

The Indianapolis Colts made a stern decision on Nyheim Hines on Thursday amid the Tua Tagovailoa-Dolphins debacle, per Colts beat writer George Bremer.

“Nyheim Hines wanted to come back into the game last night. #Colts coaches taking no chances with a potential head injury and the new NFL game day concussion protocols,” Bremer wrote on Twitter.

Frightening scene with Nyheim Hines after taking a big hitpic.twitter.com/dUA2weN470 — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) October 7, 2022

Hines ultimately suffered a concussion in the game. There would have been major consequences if the Colts allowed him to return on Thursday night, given what has previously transpired with Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa not only returned in Week 3 after suffering a head injury, but was cleared to play in Week 4. He ended up suffering another controversial injury in Week 4 which led to outrage across the NFL. The league was forced to implement new protocols as a result.

The Dolphins organization was also under investigation following the Tua Tagovailoa situation. They are fortunate that Tua is not expected to miss a significant amount of time. Nevertheless, it was an all-around scary situation.

For the Colts, holding out Nyheim Hines was likely an easy decision amid the Tua Tagovailoa concussion scare. Hines reportedly wanted to re-enter the game, but Indianapolis made the correct decision.

But the Colts’ rushing attack is now in shambles. Jonathan Taylor was forced to miss Thursday’s game with an injury, and now Hines is in concussion protocol. The Colts are hopeful both players can return sooner rather than later.

As for Tua Tagovailoa, his timetable remains unclear. But the Dolphins will surely be extra cautious with their franchise quarterback moving forward.