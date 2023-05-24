Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has signed an SRA to work with agents Malki Kawa and Ethan Lock of First Round Management, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The move means that he shares an agent with his Colts teammate linebacker Shaquille Leonard. The move comes at an interesting time, as he is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the team. The switch to Malki Kawa, Ethan Lock and First Round Management comes after his old agency was sued.

Taylor’s old agency, BeGreat Sports, was sued in March for alleged failure to pay over $800,000 worth of loans, according to Jason Morrin of Conduct Detrimental.

With Taylor entering the final year of his rookie contract, there is a lot of talk about him potentially getting an extension this offseason. As always, paying a running back is a dilemma for many NFL teams.

Taylor rushed for 1169 yards and 11 touchdowns in his rookie season in 2020, according to Pro Football Reference. He then rushed for 1811 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2021, leading the NFL in rushing. Last year, Taylor rushed for 861 yards, playing in 11 out of 17 games in the season. He proved to still be an effective runner, despite the injuries.

Previously, Taylor commented that he will not be holding out from team activities due to ongoing contract negotiations. It will be interesting to see if Taylor lives up to that statement, or if there is a change of course by the time training camp comes around. We might not find that answer if the Colts and Taylor agree to an extension before training camp.