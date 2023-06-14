The Indianapolis Colts opted to select Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft with the hopes of having him serve as their next great quarterback of this century. With such predecessors including the likes of Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck, pressure to perform is already likely to be rather intense.

However, despite the expectations and desire from the Colts to see their new signal caller out on the field sooner rather than later, Richardson noted during a recent press conference that he's looking to learn the ropes to the best of his abilities before being thrown into the fire that is an actual NFL game.

“For one, my position and the light that I’m in — I can’t do the bare minimum,” Richardson said. “The team would not allow that, I would not allow that for myself. I know the GM, coach and the owner definitely don’t want that from me. It’s just a matter of me putting the work in.”

“I’m not just doing it for show — I actually want to learn this information, know this information for the team because I don’t want to get thrown out there and I’m lost and the team is like, ‘Why is this dude out there?’ I just want to make sure I’m on point with everything and I’m doing my job the best way I can,” Anthony Richardson said, as transcribed by Myles Simmons of NBC Sports.

Richardson would continue on by noting that he's found comfort in leaning on proven veterans such as fellow Colts quarterbacks Gardner Minshew and Sam Ehlinger, praising both for their help in his development.

“[Minshew’s] been through it, Sam’s been through it. They just help me stay calm,” Anthony Richardson said.

Anthony Richardson has already shown flashes during Indianapolis' offseason workouts and OTAs, and is coming to the pro level after registering 2,549 passing yards and 26 total touchdowns during his 2022 campaign at Florida.