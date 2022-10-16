Colts QB Matt Ryan’s 7-word take on the major factor behind his game-winning TD pass vs. Jaguars

After weeks of scrutiny because of his sluggish start to the season, Matt Ryan responded by orchestrating a vintage performance in the Indianapolis Colts’ 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6.

Ryan had his way in his sixth career game against the Jaguars, as he completed a team-record 42 passes and also tallied 389 passing yards in the contest. The veteran passer anchored six scoring drives, including the one that culminated in a 32-yard touchdown reception from Alec Pierce in the late stages of the fourth quarter.

Speaking during his post-game press conference, Ryan touched on the one key factor that went behind his 11-play, 66-yard scoring drive that saw Pierce haul in the game-winning touchdown.

“You can’t play scared in those situations,” Ryan said.

Ryan has made it a career delivering in crucial situations of games. Overall, the one-time NFL MVP award winner has notched 37 fourth-quarter comebacks in his career, including four in his ongoing debut campaign in Indianapolis.

The Colts moved over the .500 mark with the win over Jacksonville in Week 6, as they now boast a 3-2-1 record. They will now turn their attention to a road matchup against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7 in what will be a pivotal divisional encounter for both teams.