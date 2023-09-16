Wantaway Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is currently on the PUP list due to the ankle injury he suffered last season. But based on his latest message and workout video, he should be ready to play when he becomes eligible to return.

Taylor is out for the first four games of the season as a result of being in the PUP list. With that said, he is only eligible to return in Week 5. While waiting for his potential return, though, Taylor gave fans an update on his surgically-repaired right ankle. On his Instagram Story, he shared a video of him running routes at the Colts' indoor facility alongside a message that says “loading,” per James Boyd of The Athletic.

#Colts RB Jonathan Taylor just posted this video of himself running a route at the team’s indoor practice facility. He’s on the PUP list due to an ankle injury and is now three weeks out from a possible return in Week 5. 🎥 via JT’s Instagram story —> https://t.co/ctQuVfh3QU pic.twitter.com/VmG2TPmK9N — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) September 15, 2023

Sure enough, Jonathan Taylor looks fully healthy. There's no hesitation in his run, and it's clear he's in a good place mentally as he works on his way back to the field.

For what it's worth, it has been reported recently as well that the star running back is close to, if not at 100 percent already as he plans to play as soon as Week 5 comes, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The only question right now for Taylor is where he will play. As Colts fans would know, the 24-year-old RB requested a trade from Indianapolis after the team refused to give him a contract extension with only one year left in his current rookie deal. While they eventually allowed him to seek a trade, nothing materialized and he was eventually placed on the PUP list.

There's still a slim possibility that Taylor plays for the Colts again, but fans shouldn't have their hopes up. For now, Taylor remains an Indianapolis player. Whether that will be the case by Week 5 remains to be seen.