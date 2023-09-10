The Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor saga is dragging into the 2023 season as the star running back begins the year on the PUP list after his trade request. The Colts placed Taylor on the PUP list at the end of August as he recovered from offseason ankle surgery, but they haven't found a trade to their liking and will be starting the season with Deon Jackson starting at running back as Zack Moss recovers from his own injury. So, what's next for Taylor and the Colts?

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter both report that Taylor would likely be able to pass a physical if he took one today, and he plans to be ready to play in Week 5 once he's eligible to come off the PUP list. The question, of course, is what team would he be suiting up for at that point?

Rapoport says “all options are on the table” when it comes to Jonathan Taylor's status, including a possible return to the Colts to play for them again, even after all the drama surrounding the trade request. Rapoport claims it's a “slim” chance he plays for Indy again, but the door isn't totally shut on that, though a contract extension would likely be needed in order for this to happen. The Colts haven't budged on that front yet, and it's unclear if they will change course with their strategy. Meanwhile, the star running back is reportedly training hard in order to be ready when he comes off the PUP list.

As for trade talks, the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers were the two main possible destinations for Taylor. While trade talks with the Packers seem to have subsided, the Dolphins are reportedly still a team to watch. As this season begins, it will be interesting to see how the Jonathan Taylor drama plays out.