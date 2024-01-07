Hopefully, the Colts running back can make a speedy recovery.

The Indianapolis Colts are in the later stages of a pivotal AFC South matchup against the Houston Texans. Indianapolis tied the game early in the fourth quarter; however, the team has been hit with an unfortunate Jonathan Taylor injury.

Jonathan Taylor leaves the Colts game amid a stellar performance

Taylor suffered a heel injury that has now left him questionable for a return to the Texans game, per an announcement from the Colts' X page. Hopefully, the injury is not serious and he can make a speedy recovery. The 24-year-old was having a stellar performance before his exit.

On a night when Gardner Minshew was cold, Taylor took the reigns on offense. He rushed for 165 yards and one touchdown on 25 carries before his departure. Taylor helped account for Indianapolis' 200-plus rushing yard night.

The Colts are trying to take the top spot in the AFC South in this critical Week 18 matchup. Both Indianapolis and Houston are tied for a 9-7 record at the top of the division. Moreover, the Jaguars are in the same position. If Indianapolis wins and Jacksonville loses, the Colts will claim the spot.

The Texans are not making anything easy for Indianapolis though. CJ Stroud has been on a roll. The rookie quarterback threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns before the conclusion of the fourth quarter.

Indianapolis' defense has to find a way to make a stand and regain their edge on offense amid Jonathan Taylor's injury. Can the Colts find a way to gut out a win in their regular season finale?