It appears the Indianapolis Colts have their RB1 back. Jonathan Taylor returned to practice Wednesday after coming off the PUP list following offseason ankle surgery. While there's been non-stop drama surrounding the running back in recent months after requesting a trade, Taylor finally spoke out on Thursday about where he's at physically and mentally with the Colts, who he looks to be committed to moving forward.

“If somebody wasn't committed, they wouldn't be here.”

“He says his health was the main goal, and now he's healthy.”

“Taylor also calls his contractual issues an offseason thing.”

After failing to secure a new contract in the offseason, Taylor wanted out. No deal came to frution though, despite the Miami Dolphins coming close to pulling off a trade for the 2021 rushing leader.

Via Adam Schefter, Taylor is just happy to finally be at 100%:

“It feels really good to be healthy. The main goal was to be healthy and play football.”

For the Colts, this is fantastic news. Taylor is an absolute beast and with the team sitting at 2-2, his looming return should provide them with a boost. Plus, Anthony Richardson is already a lethal dual-threat quarterback so pairing him with Jonathan Taylor is scary hours.

While Zack Moss is off to a respectable start, Richardson has been their best runner thus far. Having Jonathan Taylor available should immediately strengthen the backfield. Indy ranks 14th in the NFL in rushing yards.

Who knows what the future holds but for the time being, Taylor is content with where he's at and will be looking to help the Colts make a run at a playoff spot in the wide-open AFC South.