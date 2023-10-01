The biggest story of the Indianapolis Colts' offseason was the Jonathan Taylor trade saga. What started off as a breakdown in negotiations turned into a rather messy situation. There were alleged fake injury reports, a Jim Irsay rant, and a holdout that could damage Taylor's bottom line. At the end of the day, though, both sides were able to mend their relationship… somewhat.

However, Jonathan Taylor's ankle injury forced the Colts to place him on the PUP list to start the season. With the four-week minimum about to end, the Colts are now planning to open the 21-day practice window to prepare to activate the star running back, per Ian Rapoport.

“The Colts plan to open the 21-day practice window Wednesday for star running back Jonathan Taylor, whose surgically repaired ankle is fully healthy after a stint on the physically unable to perform list against the backdrop of his offseason trade request, per sources.”

In addition, Rapoport reports that trade talks centering around Jonathan Taylor have stalled out. Rapoport does note that Indy is still open to trading Taylor, but the two initial teams reported to have interest have since gone quiet.

“There have been no recent trade talks between the Colts and other teams, sources say, though one source insisted multiple teams remain interested in swinging a trade for Taylor, 24, and signing him to a new contract in line with the NFL's top backs.”

“The Colts are also open to a trade if they get the right offer. But the two teams known to have made trade offers before the season haven't engaged recently: The Packers are no longer in the mix, and the Dolphins haven't spoken to the Colts about trading for Taylor since before the season began, sources say.”

The Colts might be interested in keeping Jonathan Taylor around more now. For one, Indy has seen a surprising amount of success this season. Anthony Richardson is playing better than expected, and pairing his dual-threat prowess with Taylor's own rushing opens up more opportunities for the QB. We'll see how quickly the Colts will activate Taylor and when he'll be ready to return to the field.