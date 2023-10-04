The last we heard from Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor, he was making a trade request that didn’t work out before going on the PUP list. A month later, Taylor is back, and now reports are that the RB will be back in practice ahead of the Colts Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans.

“Jonathan Taylor, the star running back for the Indianapolis Colts, who I would say entertained us all preseason with trade requests and contract demands and all sorts of drama involving the Colts,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday on Good Morning Football. “He is expected to practice today. Will get his practice window open. Shane Steichen, the head coach, said he could actually play this week. We’ll see if something else comes along with it. A new contract perhaps? We’ll see if another team jumps in a restarts trade talks.”

There are a few crucial points Rapaport makes in that report.

First, Wednesday will open Taylor’s “practice window.” That means the team now has 21 days to put the RB on the active roster. If the franchise doesn’t do that by the deadline, Taylor will have to go back on the PUP list for the remainder of the season.

Next, while we haven’t heard from Jonathan Taylor yet, there hasn’t seemed to be any movement on his trade request. Without a new contract, it would be surprising if Taylor jumped right back in and played in the Colts Week 5 5 game vs the Titans.

If Taylor does practice on Wednesday, we should learn a lot more about his situation when he talks to the media afterward.