Indianapolis Colts’ star running back Jonathan Taylor has high hopes for rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, seeing the promise of dynamic NFL playmakers like Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts in the young Colt.

Speaking about Richardson’s potential, Taylor expressed his excitement to Justin Melo of The Draft Report, “If you look at his skill set, the sky’s the limit for him. Now it’s all about coming in and absorbing the coaching aspect of it.” He emphasized Richardson’s need to take in the knowledge shared by the team’s seasoned players, recalling how it aided his own development as a rookie.

Taking the conversation further, Taylor expressed his anticipation of Richardson’s impact on the field, saying that “Like I mentioned earlier, as long as he [Richardson] comes in willing to absorb the information, it’s going to get real scary out there on the field for opposing defenses.”

When asked to compare Richardson to other NFL players, Taylor was quick to draw parallels with mobile quarterbacks like Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson, and even alluded to the physicality of Cam Newton. “He reminds me of Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson… Looking at the size component, you’d throw Cam Newton in there as well. He’s a physical threat,” said Taylor.

Taylor, who racked up 861 yards from 192 carries and scored 4 touchdowns in 12 games last season, has been a standout in the backfield for the Colts. Despite the team finishing 3rd in the AFC South and 15th in the AFC with a 4-12-1 record in 2022, the addition of Richardson could breathe new life into the Colts’ offense. As the team prepares for the new season, fans and players alike are buzzing with anticipation, eager to see if this fresh duo can transform the Colts into one of the most electrifying offenses in the NFL.