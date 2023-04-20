The 2023 NFL season will be the fourth of Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor’s career, and it will be the final year of his rookie contract, but he said that is not preventing him from showing up to offseason programs, as he is not worried about working out a new contract with the team.

“It wouldn’t be a distraction to me,” Jonathan Taylor said, via Kevin Patra of NFL Network. “I’m under contract here for four years, I put the pen to the paper, so that’s where I’m at right now. I have an obligation to them, and an obligation to me, but things will happen eventually.”

Given the way that the perception of the running back position has changed in recent years, it is surprising to some that Taylor is not holding out to secure a long-term deal. Taylor has not let on whether or not Colts general manager Chris Ballard has reached out about a long-term deal.

“I don’t even know that goes,” Taylor said, via Patra. “You always just see that, but not until you’re really in that situation, to where you’re like, ‘OK, (this) is what happens.’ … I’ll keep you posted.”

Taylor struggled with injuries in the 2022 season, but he is still viewed as one of the top running back in the league. The Colts will likely be bringing in a young quarterback for the upcoming season, securing Taylor could be a wise decision for Chris Ballard. It would ensure that the young quarterback has a weapon to lean on in the running game.