Ahead of their Week 13 matchup with the New England Patriots, the Indianapolis Colts got a mixed bag of injury updates revolving around wide receivers Josh Downs and Alec Pierce, per

ESPN's Stephen Holder on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Colts WR Josh Downs is out but the good news is Alec Pierce is expected to play vs New England despite his foot injury and questionable designation,” Holder wrote.

On Friday, four Colts players were ruled out of Sunday's matchup: WR Josh Downs, OT Braden Smith, OG Tanor Bartolini, and WR Ashton Dulin. Missing two offensive linemen and two wide receivers could paint an ugly picture for the Colts' chances on Sunday against the Patriots.

With that, the Patriots aren't necessarily the healthiest team themself. As of Saturday, the Patriots have nine players with questionable designations for Sunday. Along with the nine questionable players, the Patriots ruled out OG Cole Strange against the Colts in Week 13.

So, both teams are a bit battered and bruised. A lot can change for the Patriots' roster, though the Colts' injury report was a bit more conducive for what's expected on Sunday.

The biggest positive for Indy is that Michael Pittman and Pierce are expected to see the field.

Colts offense gets Alec Pierce back, loses Josh Downs and others

With Anthony Richardson back in the saddle as the Colts' starting quarterback, it appears he'll have two of his top three receivers on Sunday. Both Pierce (foot) and Pittman (back) have been playing through injuries, making their expected production a tad lower than usual.

However, with Richardson playing better after being benched in Weeks 9 and 10, they'll take any healthy receiver they can to make their quarterback's job easier.

The Colts have a bye in Week 14, which could be impeccable timing for this team to get healthy. If Downs needs two weeks to recover from his shoulder injury, it's smarter for the Colts to sit him this week, give him the bye week to get to 100%, then have him return in Week 15 fully healthy.

Though the team sits at 5-7 before they meet with the Patriots, the AFC South is still open for the takings. The Houston Texans lead the division currently, holding a 7-5 record. But if the Colts can get hot while the Texans struggle, it's not crazy to say this team could make the playoffs. That is if they can stay healthy.