The NFL is back, and with it came a multitude of interesting storylines. We saw everything from a Dallas Cowboys domination of the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football to the Cleveland Browns' near shutout of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, to the biggest blow of them all — the New York Jets losing Aaron Rodgers for the season after only 75 seconds of play, yet still winning the game in the end in dramatic fashion. So let's get into some hot takes after a wild Week 1 in the NFL.

The Detroit Lions will easily win the NFC North because…

Yes, it's only Week 1 of play, but that's the best time for hot takes and overreactions, right? The Lions went toe-to-toe with last year's Super Bowl champions in the opening game of the season last Thursday night. And even better, they did it in front of a lively Arrowhead crowd, one of the tougher places to play in the NFL. Say what you want about Dan Campbell and his coaching style, but he's proven to be the kind of coach fitting for a Detroit team—tough, gritty, and even a little crazy. That's what the Lions have needed for decades. With what looks to be a fairly open division now that Aaron Rodgers has left the Green Bay Packers (and the Jets for the season after his injury), this feels like it could be the Lions' year to win the division, their first since 1993. One reason for that, outside of the excellent coaching staff in Detroit, is that the Lions have the best quarterback in the division in Jared Goff. Yeah, even better than Kirk Cousins in Minnesota.

The Las Vegas Raiders will have a better record than the Denver Broncos this season

After just one game, there still seem to be a lot of issues in Denver for the Broncos. Russell Wilson still doesn't look like he's returned to his Seattle Seahawks form. He had a very subpar game on Sunday against the Raiders, throwing for 177 yards and two touchdowns. The offense only had a total of 260 yards on the day, which doesn't seem right coming from a Sean Payton offense. Sure, it's only one game and the Broncos could find their groove along the way, but many are wondering if Russell Wilson remembers how to cook at this point.

It's not that the Raiders did anything too flashy in the game either. They outmatched the Broncos by a single yard in total yards. But Jimmy Garoppolo had a better day than Wilson, throwing for 200 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Garoppolo has proven he's a solid NFL quarterback, and right now, he might be better than Wilson. If that is the case, the Raiders will have a better win total than the Broncos this season. And even though it didn't show against a tough defensive Broncos front on Sunday, the Raiders have a much better run game with Josh Jacobs than Denver has with any of their backs.

The Dolphins will win the AFC East, and the Patriots will place second in the division

The Miami Dolphins could be one of the most exciting teams to watch this season. They certainly have one of the fastest offenses in the league, with Tyreek Hill being a large part of that. They had a thriller against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, outlasting them 36-34. With the Jets now suffering the loss of Rodgers for the season, that makes the AFC East a little more open than it was. The Jets certainly can't be considered any sort of favorite now. In fact, they could have dropped all the way to the bottom. That bodes well for teams like the Dolphins and the New England Patriots.

The Dolphins now probably have the most talented team in the entire division, and as long as they can score with teams, they'll probably win the division outright. But right behind them might be the Patriots, who took it to the Philadelphia Eagles in their opening game on Sunday. A lot of analysts came out after that game saying that the Patriots, even in a loss, came out looking better than expected. The Buffalo Bills are obviously a team to keep in mind, vying for the division title and second place, but after Monday night, some are wondering if Josh Allen is beginning to regress.

Don't expect a Geno Smith repeat season from last year

The Los Angeles Rams were thought to be possibly one of the worst teams in the league this season, if for nothing else, tanking in hopes of drafting Caleb Williams. But then they came out on Sunday and hung 30 on the Seattle Seahawks at home. Not only that, but the Seahawks only put up a measly 180 yards of total offense against the Rams.

After trading Russell Wilson to the Broncos last offseason, the Seahawks decided to roll with Smith as their starting quarterback. Smith came out and surprised a lot of people with his play last season, getting Seattle to a 9-8 record, finishing second in the NFC West, which was good enough for a Wild Card playoff appearance. Smith's play earned him a new contract with the Seahawks, worth $105 million for three years.

The Seahawks made some much-needed additions to the offensive side of the ball through the draft in Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Zach Charbonnet to go along with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. But none of those additions seemed to matter against the Rams. Smith threw for only 112 yards and a touchdown. If that's any indication of what's to come for the Seahawks offensively, it could be a long year.

Anthony Richardson will get injured, missing multiple games this season

It remains to be seen what the Indianapolis Colts will have in Anthony Richardson, the big, strong, athletic quarterback out of Florida. But there's obviously talent there. The former Gators quarterback had a solid opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, throwing for 223 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, while also rushing for 40 yards and a touchdown. Richardson, as it's been well-documented, will be a mixed bag this season—he'll keep the Colts in games, but he'll also likely cost them some games trying to do too much.

Richardson is such a powerful athletic specimen that he will most likely try to use his athleticism to make up for what he doesn't know yet at the NFL level. It's what most quarterbacks of his caliber attempt to do early in their careers. But it's that same athleticism, namely running the ball and not going down before being hit on nearly every play, that may cost him playing time due to injury. Even Jaguars' quarterback Trevor Lawrence acknowledged, telling Richardson that in the NFL, he can't take the number of hits he took in college. This will obviously be a huge learning curve for the Colts' starting quarterback for the rest of the season, where he will still most likely try to extend plays with his legs and not go down when he should. But even he can only take so much. Don't be surprised if he gets hurt for multiple games, either due to concussion or something similar to how he was injured against the Jaguars, bruising his knee and ankle.