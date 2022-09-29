Matt Ryan drops truth bomb on importance of Colts victory over Chiefs

Not much was looking great for the Indianapolis Colts heading into Week 3 against the Chiefs. They had just been shutout by the Jacksonville Jaguars and had tied the game the week prior to the Houston Texans. The Chiefs were a formidable challenge for Matt Ryan and the Colts in a game no one thought they would win, but they did the unexpected and won.

Things were bad in Indy. After two straight bad games against bad opponents, many thought the season was over for the Colts. And that’s why this win against the Chiefs was so big.

Matt Ryan put together a game winning drive against the Chiefs, and he commented on why the win was so important.

“I think it is a confidence builder knowing that you’re going against an excellent football team like we played last week,” Ryan said in his press conference. “We had two phases of our team that played outstanding — special teams and defense kind of held us in there. Then knowing we had young players step up and make plays in the most critical of situations, I think that’s a big stepping stone for us.”

It was certainly a confidence builder for a team that was down in the dumps. If the Colts manage to put together a decent season, they will look back at Week 3 and know that was the pivotal moment where the team’s confidence shifted.

“We’ve got to continue to progress and continue to get better, but the belief should be there because like I said, there are glimpses of us doing it the right way and certainly those end-of-game plays are big confidence boosts for guys,” Matt Ryan said.

The Colts continue their season this Sunday with the Titans. If the Colts can build off their confidence from Week 3, this should be a team to look out for.