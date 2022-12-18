By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

At one point on Saturday, it seemed as if the Indianapolis Colts were going to pick up one of the biggest statement wins of the 2022 NFL season. In the end, the Colts managed to make history, but they wound up being on the wrong side of it.

The Colts blew a 33-point lead to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15, as the reigning NFC North champions clinched a dramatic 39-36 win in overtime.

After a dominant first half for Indianapolis, the script flipped for the AFC South side in the second half. The Matt Ryan-led Colts offense put together a mere one scoring drive, and the unit also tallied just 102 total yards in the latter half of the contest.

For Ryan, as he touched on during his post-game press conference, the multiple missed opportunities from the offense in the second half were among the reasons why the Colts failed time and time again to put the game away.

“From the offense perspective, when you get a chance to score touchdowns, we gotta come away with touchdowns,” Ryan said.

“Probably a few plays we would like to have done differently and punch some things in where we had opportunities instead of field goals. They all add up.”

The Colts ended up scoring a touchdown on just one out of their four trips to the red zone in Week 15. A fumble and a turnover on downs in the second half from Ryan and company also helped Minnesota mount the historic comeback.

Next up for Indianapolis will be a home matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16.