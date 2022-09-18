Matt Ryan gets first go to break the Colts’ absurd Jaguars curse that defies explanation

The Indianapolis Colts are facing the Jacksonville Jaguars for Week 2 on Sunday, giving Matt Ryan his first shot at helping the team end their Jacksonville curse.

For those not in the know, the Colts have already lost seven straight games in Jacksonville, which is a bizarre stat if you consider the finer details of their match-ups. As Nat Newell of Indy Star highlighted, there have been 21 teams since 2002 to have similar losing streaks, but out of all those franchises, Indianapolis is the only team to be on the losing end despite having a better record than their rival.

Yikes!

The Colts' losing streak in Jacksonville defies explanation. 21 teams have had similar losing streaks since 2002: Never favorite: 10

Favorite once: 7

Favorite twice: 3

Favorite FIVE TIMES: Colts — Nat Newell (@NatJNewell) September 16, 2022

If that is not a curse, we’re not sure what to call it.

The Jaguars basically have the Colts’ number whenever they visit, and their seven-game losing streak definitely proves that.

Of course this 2022 showdown could be different. The Colts pulled a draw against the Houston Texans in Week 1, while the Jaguars lost their opener against the Washington Commanders. Matt Ryan also played decently, completing 64 percent of his passes for 352 yards, one touchdown and just one interception.

While Ryan failed to lead the Colts to the win, he did power them to 17 points in the fourth quarter to force overtime before both sides settled with a draw.

If Ryan can pick up where he left off from last week’s game, then the Colts definitely have a chance to exorcise their Jacksonville curse for good this time around.