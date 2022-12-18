By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

The Indianapolis Colts’ season from hell got a lot worse after their Saturday Night game against the Minnesota Vikings. Matt Ryan and co. held a seemingly insurmountable 33 – 0 lead at halftime of the game. What a way to get Jeff Saturday his second professional win, right? Instead, what we got was a historically bad choke job that saw Indy throw away the lead in the most insane way possible. The loss left former Jets head coach Rex Ryan completely flabbergasted on ESPN.

Rex Ryan didn't hold back on Jeff Saturday and the Colts after their historic loss 😳 "This is one of our colleagues or whatever, but it's terrible!" pic.twitter.com/e2JvJqdIlb — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 18, 2022

The Colts somehow found every possible way to throw away a big lead. Many thought that their embarrassing loss to the Dallas Cowboys was bad enough. Apparently, Indy can (and will) lose games in much, MUCH worse fashion. Ryan is absolutely right in roasting this team: no professional team worth their salt should throw away such a big lead like that.

As mentioned earlier, this isn’t the first time that the Colts suddenly decided to play dead in the fourth quarter. The same thing happened against the Cowboys, where they gave up 24 points in just one quarter. This seems to be a worrying trend for Jeff Saturday’s team, as they can’t seem to close things out when it matters the most.

At this point, Colts fans just want this season to end already. At the very least, it would save them from the misery of getting their hearts broken every single week. This organization needs a complete reboot. It’s time for the ownership to commit to a rebuild and face the flaws they’ve been trying to ignore for years now.