Matt Ryan has been among the most successful quarterbacks in the NFL since being drafted with the third overall pick in the 2008 NFL draft. But following the conclusion of his 15th NFL season and his first with the Colts, he is unsure what the future holds.

The 2022 campaign did not go to plan for Ryan and the Colts. Following a move to acquire him in the offseason, expectations were high. Instead, he appeared in just 12 games and was ultimately relegated to the bench.

When Matt Ryan did take the field, he struggled to find success. In total, he threw for 3,057 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He also posted a starting record of 4-7-1.

The Colts have the fourth pick in the 2023 NFL draft. With this selection, they could look to address the quarterback position. But even with this being the case, Matt Ryan could look to return.

Ryan still has one year remaining on his contract, with $12 million already guaranteed. If he is to return, he will be due a total of $29 million. If the Colts choose to release Ryan, they would free up $17 million in cap space.

During a recent conversation with reporters, Matt Ryan spoke on his NFL future.

“I still love playing. I’m obviously not committed to anything. Got to see how it shakes out. But I still love playing and still feel like, honestly, there’s a lot of good football [left]. So, we’ll see.” stated Matt Ryan via Stephen Holder of ESPN.

It sounds as if Ryan isn’t ready to call it a career just yet. While he may not return to the Colts, there are several teams around the league that could be interested in the former MVP.