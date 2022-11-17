Published November 17, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan has been in the NFL since 2008 and until a couple of weeks ago, was a starter each and every week for the last 14 years. So when Sam Ehlinger was named QB1 over him recently amid the team’s struggles, it was definitely a difficult situation for Ryan to deal with, but he acted like a true professional.

Last week, however, new head coach Jeff Saturday threw Ryan back in as the starter and it paid dividends as Indy beat the Las Vegas Raiders 25-20. on Wednesday, the veteran signal-caller gave his true feelings on being back in as the first choice at QB.

Via PFT:

“Honestly, this is a situation I know,” Matt Ryan said in his Wednesday press conference. “So, it puts me in the position of — kind of what I told him last week was there really is only one way I know how to do this and I’m going to do it that way and I’m going to give you everything I got. Fall back into that, fall back into the normal routine of the week and trying to get myself as prepared and ready to go and making sure the guys around me are doing that as well.”

Ryan was much more efficient in Week 10, completing 21 of 28 passes for 222 yards and one touchdown. Although he was battling a shoulder injury as well, it was the first time Ryan played since October 23rd. Saturday is sticking with the 37-year-old and he’ll need to put together another strong performance in Week 11 against the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles.