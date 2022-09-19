The Indianapolis Colts were without star wide receiver Michael Pittman during Sunday’s loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the team is hopeful of having him back in Week 3. Pittman was sidelined while dealing with a quad injury, and his absence was felt by the entire Colts’ offense. Still looking to get into the win column for the first time this season, head coach Frank Reich dropped an encouraging update on Pittman ahead of Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs, via Zak Keefer.

The Colts, per Frank Reich, are hoping Michael Pittman, Jr. is back for Sunday's game vs. KC. "I think he made some good progress over the weekend," the coach said. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) September 19, 2022

“I think he made some good progress over the weekend,” Reich said of Pittman’s quad injury. The hope around the organization is that Pittman will be back at practice this week and ready to suit up for Sunday’s tilt with the Chiefs.

Indianapolis was embarrassed by the Jaguars with Pittman on the sideline. The 24-0 defeat was a humiliating low point for the Colts early on in the 2022 season, and they’ll be determined to bounce back in Week 3. Of course, that will be difficult considering they’re slated to face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, but having Pittman available will make things easier for the offense that failed to put up a single point against the Jaguars.

Michael Pittman wasn’t the only wide receiver to miss Week 2. Rookie Alec Pierce was also held out of the game due to injury. With those two unavailable, Ashton Dulin led all Colts receivers with five catches and 79 yards. Matt Ryan completed just 16-of-30 pass attempts for 195 yards. He didn’t throw a single touchdown and was intercepted three times.