Michael Pittman’s Week 2 absence leads Colts to make key roster move

The Indianapolis Colts will be without a key piece of their offense this weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars as standout WR Michael Pittman Jr. continues to deal with a quad injury. Following the announcement that he’s unavailable, they elevated wideout Keke Coutee to the active roster and kicker Chase McLaughlin.

Via Adam Schefter:

Colts elevated WR Keke Coutee and K Chase McLaughlin to the active roster from the practice squad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2022

Coutee played in just two games for the Colts last season, registering one single catch. But, he did spend the first three years of his NFL career with the Houston Texans and had a minimum of 20 receptions in each campaign. That being said, he’s capable of stepping in and serving as another target for QB Matt Ryan.

Missing Pittman Jr. is a crushing blow for Indianapolis though after he absolutely showed out in Week 1. The 24-year-old caught nine passes for 121 yards in a tie with the Texans. His absence will surely be felt on Sunday.

As for Chase McLaughlin, he just won the starting job at kicker after edging out Lucas Havrisik. The Colts released Rodrigo Blankenship earlier in the week.

Even with Pittman Jr on the sidelines, Indy should be able to beat a rather poor Jacksonville team. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see them turn more heavily to the run game, especially when Jonathan Taylor is one of the best backs in the league and just rushed for 161 yards on the ground last weekend.

Michael Pittman Jr will now aim for Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Hopefully, he’s ready by then because the Colts are surely going to need him for that matchup.