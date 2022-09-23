The Indianapolis Colts have been arguably the NFL’s most disappointing team through two weeks. They were believed to be a sneaky Super Bowl contender by many in the media. Yet, the Colts are 0-1-1 thus far and are coming off an embarrassing 24-0 shutout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

They desperately need a win this week but that is going to be difficult. They face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Making life more difficult has been the injuries the Colts are dealing with. On Friday, they received some good news and some bad news on the injury front.

The good news is that wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce will play. Neither one of them were able to suit up in Week 2. That should be a big boost for Matt Ryan and the Colts passing game. Pittman Jr. specifically is likely to make a large difference.

In Week 1, his first game with Ryan as his quarterback, he caught nine passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. His presence kept the Texans defense from keeping eight men in the box to stop Jonathan Taylor all game. The Colts actually had over 500 yards of offense that game but missed a makable field goal in overtime, causing a tie.

The bad news is that Shaquille Leonard has been ruled out. That is a big problem as the Colts defense will face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense that has looked great even without Tyreek Hill this year. Leonard is best player on the Colts defense and his absence has been notable this year.