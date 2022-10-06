Colts make Phillip Lindsay move with Jonathan Taylor out that will interest Broncos fans

There’s nothing quite better to spice up a humdrum regular season game than your typical revenge game narrative. And that’s what NFL fans will get during the Indianapolis Colts’ Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos, with the Colts set to activate former Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Phillip Lindsay could soon be making his 2022 season debut against the team he spent the first three seasons of his career playing for amid incumbent Colts RB Jonathan Taylor’s ankle problems.

Pelissero wrote: “The Colts are elevating RB Phillip Lindsay from the practice squad for tonight’s game against the Broncos, per source. So with Jonathan Taylor (ankle) out, Lindsay is set to make his Indianapolis debut against his old team in Denver.”

Phillip Lindsay had the best season his career during his rookie campaign in 2018, when he tallied 1037 yards on 192 carries, carrying the ball to the end zone nine times. He was a Pro Bowl selection during that year as well. However, it’s only gone downhill from there during his Broncos’ stint. He saw his yards per carry average decline gradually in the ensuing seasons before he and the Broncos agreed to mutually part ways.

Disappointingly for Lindsay, he ended up struggling in his quest for greener pastures, as he posted the worst campaign of his career during the 2021 season. Splitting time with the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins, Lindsay only mustered 249 yards on 88 carries for a subpar 2.8 yards per carry average.

The Colts ended up taking a chance on Phillip Lindsay this past offseason before being cut from the roster at the end of August. But a week later, he was re-acquired by the Colts as a member of their practice squad. Now, Lindsay will be given the chance to prove that he’s still worthy of an established role in an NFL roster, against his old team no less.