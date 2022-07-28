Colts QB Matt Ryan pushing offense’s tempo faster than ever after receiving control from Frank Reich

First impressions are always pivotal for any player featuring in training camp for the first time with a new team. For Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan, he has already wowed multiple coaching staff members and teammates as well.

The Colts opened up their training camp schedule to all players on July 26, and Ryan has since picked up where he left off from during the team’s mandatory minicamp programs. He has continued to build keen chemistry with the wideouts on the roster, and he has also proceeded to familiarize himself more with offensive coordinator Marcus Brady’s playbook.

On Colts head coach Frank Reich’s part, much has stood out to him from once again watching Ryan lead the offense in drills. Among them, he has been quite impressed with the quick-tempo manner that Ryan runs with when anchoring the offense.

“Yeah, I mean it’s unbelievable,” Reich said during a press conference on Thursday. “It should be noticeable to you guys too but like we have the exact same amount of plays and two days in a row – we have never practiced that fast.

“It’s a mentality, it’s a confidence. It’s a we’ve got to get up and play. We are dictating the tempo from the huddle to the ball and we are going. You know he came in talking about that and he told me at the start, he said, ‘I’m going to push the tempo,’ and I said ‘We’ll follow your lead. Go.’ That is what we have done.”

Ryan is no stranger to picking up the tempo when leading an offense. He did attempt 65 total no-huddle passes in his final campaign with the Atlanta Falcons last season, although he came away with a mere one touchdown pass from such plays.

Overall, Ryan finished up the second day of the Colts’ training camp schedule completing eight out of nine pass attempts during 11-on-11 drills.

For now, Ryan sure will aim to build on the strong momentum that he fostered with the team’s wide receiver corps during OTAs and mandatory minicamp. Much attention for the Colts may already be set on the possibility of seeing Ryan in action during their preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills on August 13.