The Indianapolis Colts have now sunk to a tough 0-2 record. Josh Jacobs and the Green Bay Packers were just too much for the Shane Steichen-led squad as they crumbled in a 16-10 loss. Someone who needs to be a key contributor if the Midwestern team aims to make the postseason is Anthony Richardson.

The Colts quarterback struggled to match the production that the Packers' rushing schemes were churning out. His efficiency was down, and he only completed 50% of his 34 passing attempts while throwing three interceptions. This often does not please a head coach, but Shane Steichen sounds different. The head honcho took a lot of accountability amid the struggles that Anthony Richardson experienced, via James Boyd of The Athletic.

“Overall, I thought it was okay. There are some things he’ll probably want back. But again, I have got to do a better job for him week in and week out. I have got to do better every single time he steps into the field. We had some runs, for sure. JT was running it pretty well. We popped him in some big runs there. It just depends on how they are playing the quarterback run game. Whether we get it or not, some of those he handed it off,” Shane Steichen said.

How poorly did Anthony Richardson play in Week 2 for the Colts?

Steichen might actually be right that Richardson's output was not too bad. He landed 17 passes, which gave the Colts 204 passing yards in this game. However, it was just marred by the fact that he kept turning the ball over and cutting their offensive momentum short. He was able to throw a touchdown pass to Alec Pierce from four yards out but things were just too late as that play came with only 1 minute and 47 seconds left in the game.

The fact that the Packers had Josh Jacobs run 151 yards on 32 carries also did not help the Colts at all. Will they be able to bounce back and avoid sinking to a 0-3 hole come Week 3?