The Indianapolis Colts suffered a 29-27 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 1, but quarterback Anthony Richardson made a few plays that showcased the upside he has. There were numerous missed throws outside of those plays, and Richardson acknowledges that he has to get better at consistently making the easier throws, as that is the recipe for him being one of the best.

“It's like I talked about with Tom Brady,” Anthony Richardson said, via James Boyd of The Athletic. “He's a freakin' genius when it comes to football, and he made all of the throws, not just the exciting ones. I want to continue adding that to my game to go with the physical tools and everything else. Because if I put it all together, man… The world can't stop me.”

Richardson is echoing the sentiment that many have regarding his potential. He tested better than any quarterback ever has in the NFL Combine. Richardson can run about as well as any quarterback, and he has a rocket arm, and it will be about honing in on the fundamentals to consistently hit the intermediate and underneath routes. He did not do that in the loss to the Texans, but those explosive plays kept the Colts in the game.

Colts look for rebound against Packers in Week 2

The Colts will go on the road in Week 2 against the Packers, who are also 0-1. One of the biggest things to keep an eye on for this matchup is Jordan Love's status, as he might not play after suffering a knee injury at the end of Green Bay's Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. If Love is unable to play, Malik Willis will get the start for the Packers.

Either way, Richardson is looking for more consistency in Week 2. The Packers defense forced some early turnovers, but the Eagles offense put up a lot of points in the end in Week 1.

It would be a big win for the Colts, as they have chances for wins in the following few weeks against teams like the Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

To beat the top teams like the Texans, Richardson will have to be more consistent when it comes to passing. It will be an interesting test this Sunday against a revamped Packers defense, and a good performance would provide optimism for his development through the rest of his first full season as a starting quarterback.